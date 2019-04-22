Services
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary R.C. Church
Philomena Hayes Obituary
Philomena Hayes

Edgewater - Hayes, Philomena (nee Gilmartin), 88, of Edgewater, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Hayes. Loving mother of Patricia Councill, John Hayes, Mary (Maureen) DeSomma, Irene Fluck and the late Bernadette. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Born in Ardnaglass, Grange, County Sligo, Ireland, Philomena was one of nine children.Funeral Wednesday 9AM from the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Funeral Mass 10AM Holy Rosary R.C. Church. Interment Madonna Cemetery. Friends will be received Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com. Donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) Team Hope, Hayes Hope, in honor of Bernadette Hayes, would be greatly appreciated by the family in lieu of flowers.
