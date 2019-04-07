Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philomena Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philomena M. Moran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Philomena M. Moran Obituary
Philomena M. Moran

Carlstadt - Philomena M. Moran "Ena" (nee Caffrey), 88, of Carlstadt for 61 years, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 3, 2019. She was born in Dublin, Ireland and came to the U.S.A. in 1956. Mrs. Moran was a homemaker and provided daycare in her home to dozens of infants and toddlers, known to all as "Nanny". Ena enjoyed gardening, reading and music. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Moran. Loving mother of Philly Moran, Eddie Moran, Brian Moran, Kevin Moran, Sean Moran, Kathy Keezer, Kerry Moran, Matt Moran and Tommy Moran. Cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren, predeceased by one grandson and great grandmother of four great grandchildren. Dear sister of Elizabeth "Lyle" Garnham and the late Frank Caffrey, Matthew Caffrey, Maureen O' Connell, Veronica "Vera" Kelly, Ann Mills, Clare Mihalescko, Christine Caffrey, Patricia Caffrey and Finnula Caffrey. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Tuesday 2-4, 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now