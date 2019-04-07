|
Philomena M. Moran
Carlstadt - Philomena M. Moran "Ena" (nee Caffrey), 88, of Carlstadt for 61 years, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 3, 2019. She was born in Dublin, Ireland and came to the U.S.A. in 1956. Mrs. Moran was a homemaker and provided daycare in her home to dozens of infants and toddlers, known to all as "Nanny". Ena enjoyed gardening, reading and music. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Moran. Loving mother of Philly Moran, Eddie Moran, Brian Moran, Kevin Moran, Sean Moran, Kathy Keezer, Kerry Moran, Matt Moran and Tommy Moran. Cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren, predeceased by one grandson and great grandmother of four great grandchildren. Dear sister of Elizabeth "Lyle" Garnham and the late Frank Caffrey, Matthew Caffrey, Maureen O' Connell, Veronica "Vera" Kelly, Ann Mills, Clare Mihalescko, Christine Caffrey, Patricia Caffrey and Finnula Caffrey. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Tuesday 2-4, 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .