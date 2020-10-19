1/
Phoebe E. Delaney
Phoebe E. Delaney

Wood-Ridge - Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother

Phoebe E. Delaney, of Wood-Ridge, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Belleville, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Rowe) Rackett.

The beloved wife of the late Ed Delaney Jr., Phoebe is survived by her children, Sharon Delaney, Diane Delaney-Kurdyla and her husband Bill, and Daniel Delaney; 5 grandchildren, Kaitlin, TuckerJaisyn, Jenna, Denis, and Jennifer; and 2 great-grandaughters, Delaney and Phoebe. Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Rita Renz, Edward Rackett, May Renz, Catherine Flanagan, and Theresa Amador.

The funeral will be Thursday, October 22nd at 9:30am from the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, (www.swbrownandson.com), 267 Centre St., Nutley.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge at 10:30am.

The interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Visitors will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 21st from 5-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to support pediatric cancer research in honor of Phoebe's great granddaughter, Delaney, a cancer survivor can be made at RunwayHeroes.com

Please keep in mind of all social distancing rules. In order to enter the premises, you must have and wear a mask. Only 55 people are allowed within the premises at any given time, so please be mindful of your time spent paying your respects so that others will be able to do so as well.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Funeral
09:30 AM
S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
267 Centre Street
Nutley, NJ 07110
(973) 667-0875
