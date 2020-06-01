Phyllis Antoshak
North Bergen -
Phyllis Antoshak, 89, of North Bergen, beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away on April 23, 2020 of natural causes.
Funeral arrangements will be coordinated by Moritz Funeral Home in Closter, NJ. A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held by family and friends at a later date.
Phyllis was born in Jersey City, NJ to Gustave and Mildred Callori on March 14, 1931. She attended Snyder High School in Jersey City and was a graduate of the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts.
Phyllis married Perry Antoshak on October 29, 1955 in Jersey City. She worked as a graphic designer for various companies including Harvey Comics, where she met Perry. She was a long time resident of Closter, NJ. In later years, she retired at a lake home with Perry in Forestburgh, NY.
Due to a severe brain aneurysm, she endured significant physical paralysis for more than 50 years, yet successfully raised five children. Known throughout Closter for various works of art and calligraphy at both Closter's Hillside Elementary School and Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Phyllis was also active in many local groups including the Tenafly Junior Woman's Club, Closter Public Library, and Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, where she also served as a catechist. She was also a Founding Member of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Perry Antoshak, and her sister, Grace Kremer.
Phyllis is survived by her five children, Robert and Rosemary of Nashville,TN; James and Amy of San Diego, CA; Thomas and Christina of Closter, NJ; Steven and Helen of Park Ridge, NJ; and Ann and Gerard Gallagher of Montclair, NJ; and nine grandchildren — John and wife Lisa, Alexander, Santina, Samantha, Stefani, Samuel, Jaime, Daniel and Grace.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Covenant House at covenanthouse.org.
North Bergen -
Phyllis Antoshak, 89, of North Bergen, beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away on April 23, 2020 of natural causes.
Funeral arrangements will be coordinated by Moritz Funeral Home in Closter, NJ. A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held by family and friends at a later date.
Phyllis was born in Jersey City, NJ to Gustave and Mildred Callori on March 14, 1931. She attended Snyder High School in Jersey City and was a graduate of the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts.
Phyllis married Perry Antoshak on October 29, 1955 in Jersey City. She worked as a graphic designer for various companies including Harvey Comics, where she met Perry. She was a long time resident of Closter, NJ. In later years, she retired at a lake home with Perry in Forestburgh, NY.
Due to a severe brain aneurysm, she endured significant physical paralysis for more than 50 years, yet successfully raised five children. Known throughout Closter for various works of art and calligraphy at both Closter's Hillside Elementary School and Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Phyllis was also active in many local groups including the Tenafly Junior Woman's Club, Closter Public Library, and Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, where she also served as a catechist. She was also a Founding Member of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Perry Antoshak, and her sister, Grace Kremer.
Phyllis is survived by her five children, Robert and Rosemary of Nashville,TN; James and Amy of San Diego, CA; Thomas and Christina of Closter, NJ; Steven and Helen of Park Ridge, NJ; and Ann and Gerard Gallagher of Montclair, NJ; and nine grandchildren — John and wife Lisa, Alexander, Santina, Samantha, Stefani, Samuel, Jaime, Daniel and Grace.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Covenant House at covenanthouse.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.