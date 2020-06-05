Phyllis C. Sweetman
Wyckoff - Sweetman, Phyllis C., age 93 of Wyckoff, on Friday, June 5, 2020. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. Born in Paterson, Phyllis had resided in Paterson before moving to Wyckoff. Phyllis had worked as a secretary for Peter Hofstra Esq. in Paterson before taking a job with Joel Tanis and Sons in Fair Lawn. Phyllis worked there for 41 years, and retired with the position of office manager. Phyllis was an active member of the Faith Community Christian Reformed Church of Wyckoff where she served as a Sunday school teacher for over 33 years. She was a former Chairperson on the church Bereavement Committee, and had also been a member of the choir among other things. She was an avid bowler at the Fair Lawn Lanes. Phyllis had served on the Board of Bergen County Bowling, and had been a County and International Bowling Representative. She had also enjoyed participating in water aerobics in the Aquacore program at the Wayne YMCA. She was a kind and dear woman, and will always be remembered as "Aunt Phyllis" to most who knew her. Phyllis C. Sweetman was the beloved daughter of the late William Sweetman and Nellie (nee Kuiken) Sweetman. Dear cousin of Dorothy Corey of Connecticut, Joyce Hook of Wayne, Dolores Muhlbach of Florida, Lillian Dobnar of Hampton, VA, Kathryn Elder of Montville, and Gary Decker of Oakland. Phyllis is also survived by her dear friend Harriett Fritzsch. Aunt Phyllis is also survived by extended family and many dear friends. A private graveside service will be held at the Fair Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Christian Heath Care Center or to the Eastern Christian School. (www.browningforshay.com)
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.