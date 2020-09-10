1/
Phyllis Carol Weinstock
Phyllis Carol Weinstock

Glen Rock - Phyllis Carol Weinstock, age 59, of Glen Rock, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of Jeffrey S. Weinstock. Cherished mother of Kayla, Noah, and Gabriel. Dear sister of Susan Eckstein and her wife Karen Bingert. Phyllis worked as an architectural lighting designer at Starfire Lighting in Wood-Ridge, NJ. Services will be held 2 PM today at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ.

An artist at heart with a love of art deco, jewelry, elephants, DSW, shopping, and every moment spent at the beach, Phyllis' greatest love and pride has been her family and the times spent together, treasuring special moments and creating lasting memories.

Memorial Donations in memory of Phyllis Carol Weinstock may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
