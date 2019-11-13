|
Phyllis Corrine Bloom
Phyllis Corrine Bloom from Woodland Park, NJ, formerly of Clifton, NJ, sadly passed away very peacefully surrounded by her family on November 11, 2019.
Phyllis was the wife of the late Robert H. Bloom and sister to the late Rita Robins Levin. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Bel Bruno, son-in-law Rich Bel Bruno & granddaughters Brianna and Nicole Stemmler; her daughter Allison McCain, son-in-law Bob McCain and grandson Weston Thomas; her nieces Lori and Debbie Blair and nephews Todd and Larry Robins.
Phyllis was best known for her patience, unconditional love, dedication to her family & friends, witty humor and ability to listen and give the best advice. She was happiest sharing times with family and friends at the diner, going on trips to Aruba and playing the poker slot machines at the casinos. She will be forever missed more than she could ever imagine and she will never be forgotten. LUM.
Shiva will be observed on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Phyllis' home at the Four Seasons Great Notch at 4 Quarry Drive Apt. C-2 Woodland Park, NJ 07424 from 3:00-8:00 PM. A short service will be led by Rabbi Debra Robbins at 4 PM. Call Lisa (973) 462-8936 or Allison (860) 770-7075 with any questions.