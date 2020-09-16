Phyllis Crocco
Midland Park - Phyllis Smith Crocco, 84, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, died peacefully on Monday, September 15. Born 1935 in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Ridgewood, NJ she was the daughter of the late Verna Southwick and John Nelson Smith. Phyllis graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1953 and attended Averett College in Virginia where she studied Business Administration. Following Averett, Phyllis married Bruce A. Crocco, also of Ridgewood.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bruce and her parents. Phyllis is survived by her sisters, June Hamer of Venice Beach, FL, Virginia Kinne of Lakewood, CO, sons Bruce (Roxanne) of Columbus, OH, Scott (Ilene) of Saddle River, NJ, daughter Cathy and (Lyle Hall) of Thousand Oaks, CA and four grandchildren.
Phyllis worked in the Ridgewood school system followed by a career in the software industry. She was a longtime and active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother and beloved grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing Bridge with friends, volunteering, reading, Tai Chi, and traveling the world with her best friend, companion, confidant and partner of 65 years, Bruce.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family. A memorial service to celebrate the lives of both Bruce and Phyllis will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to either First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood, 722 East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 or American Cancer Society
. Arrangements entrusted to the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, Ridgewood. www.vanemburgh.com