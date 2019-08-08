Services
Phyllis G. Smith Obituary
Phyllis G. Smith

Haskell - Smith, Phyllis G. (Piazza) age 90 of Haskell on Tuesday July 23, 2019. She was born and lived in Haskell all of her life. Phyllis worked in several manufacturing positions throughout her life and retired at age 74. She valued the simple pleasures of life; flower gardens, chatting with others, car rides, the company of her pets and especially being with family. Beloved wife of the late Harrison Smith, loving mother of Richard Smith and his wife Karen of Haskell. Dear grandmother of Alyssa Smith. Phyllis is predeceased by her brothers; Joseph and Frank Piazza and her sisters; Mary Paulison and Dorothy Twidle. A private family graveside service is planned at Mt. Rest Cemetery in Butler. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.
