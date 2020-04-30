Phyllis Helen Marrone
Phyllis Helen Marrone, age 88, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Mrs. Marrone was born January 22, 1932 in New York, NY. She is the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Margaret (Santulli) Parisi. In Fanny's early life she spent a lot of time assisting at the family bakery, "Parisi Bakery" in Manhattan. Beloved wife of almost 59 years to the late Michael A. Marrone. Loving mother of Joseph (Jeanine), Mark (Laurie), James (Dawn) and Michael (Ann Marie). Dear sister of the late Vincent Parisi, the late Emily Amatucci, Robert Parisi and Joan Parisi. Cherished grandmother of eight.
Forever In Our Hearts
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services to be held with the immediate family.
Please visit Fanny's tribute page on www.marineparkfh.com to express your compassion and condolences to the family
Phyllis Helen Marrone, age 88, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Mrs. Marrone was born January 22, 1932 in New York, NY. She is the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Margaret (Santulli) Parisi. In Fanny's early life she spent a lot of time assisting at the family bakery, "Parisi Bakery" in Manhattan. Beloved wife of almost 59 years to the late Michael A. Marrone. Loving mother of Joseph (Jeanine), Mark (Laurie), James (Dawn) and Michael (Ann Marie). Dear sister of the late Vincent Parisi, the late Emily Amatucci, Robert Parisi and Joan Parisi. Cherished grandmother of eight.
Forever In Our Hearts
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services to be held with the immediate family.
Please visit Fanny's tribute page on www.marineparkfh.com to express your compassion and condolences to the family
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.