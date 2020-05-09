Phyllis Key
Norwood - Phyllis Ann (Arnold) Key woke up on May 4, 2020 surrounded by her husband, parents, brother, and all the rest of her family and friends in a much better place. Our mother/grandmother was, in the words of the newest member of our family, "a remarkable woman who, until recently, drove everywhere, lived completely independently, and played fiercely competitive Scrabble with her 95-year old neighbor". Her own father called her "something extra".
Mom never sat still. Not when she was earning her R.N. at the Hackensack Hospital School of Nursing, nor when she and Frank Key made a home in Closter after marrying on October 17, 1953, nor when they built the house on White Avenue in Old Tappan, and nor when she had 3 of us all under the age of 5 (and still managed to teach Sunday School and then later be a Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader). Nor when she returned to nursing at Ingleside in OT and then on to Tinkerbell after her parents passed. Nor when she retired and continued her hiking (honored by the Adirondack Mountain Club in 2019 with their "Lifetime Volunteer Award"), biking, swimming (Northern Valley!), walking, volunteering (she loved her two ESL students and taking care of the staff and patients at the Breast Center first in Pascack Valley and then in Nyack Hospital). Nor in teaching Tai Chi at Foxhill and reaching out to all the residents with a smile and the offer of a game of Scrabble (never letting on that she knew all the 2 letter words and a zillion ways to use the X on a triple letter score).
Grandma, Grandma G or just G to her grandchildren, she was thankful and proud to see each one of them walk across the stage to receive their high school and college/university diplomas. Her grandchildren Melissa Flick (Allen), Chris Key (Bridget), Malka Key (Chris Seeling), Hanna Key (Micah Bot-Miller), Rachel Rizzuto (Brett) and Nick Beals, continue her legacies of a love of hiking and the outdoors, an intolerance for injustice, and a soft spot for their pets.
Her children, Eric Key (Cynthia), Glenn (Liz) and Sharon (Donny) are forever grateful for her love and leading by example.
She was predeceased by her husband (Frank Key), her parents (Augusta and Vince Arnold) and her brother (Vince Arnold).
Aunt Phyl was beloved by her nieces and nephews and the many lives that she touched.
In lieu of flowers, her designated charities are:
Tomorrow's Children in Hackensack - https://www.tcfkid.org/HowYouCanHelp/WaysToDonate
Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer - https://www.lustgarten.org/donate/
Church of the Holy Communion - https://www.thechurchoftheholycommunion.com/donate
We are thankful of our longstanding family tradition of cremate immediately and celebrate when convenient. So for now, just keep her in your heart, say an extra prayer and hold on tight to your loved ones; you never know when that last goodbye will come.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.