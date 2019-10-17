|
Phyllis Kleinman
Bergenfield - Kleinman, Phyllis a Bergenfield resident for 68 years died peacefully surrounded by family on October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Kleinman. Devoted mother of Robert, Richard, and David. Dear mother-in-law of Debbi and Helaine. Loving grandmother of Melissa, Ilexis, Corinne, Benjamin and Philip. Cherished great-grandmother of Charlotte and Lincoln. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30am today at Beth El Cemetery Washington Township. www.guttermanandmusicant.com