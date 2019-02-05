|
|
Phyllis (nee Becker) Lyons
Washington Twp - Phyllis Lyons (nee Becker) of Washington Township, formerly of Hillsdale and Dumont, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at the age of 89 years old. Phyllis grew up in West New York, NJ, and moved to Dumont in the early 1960s. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, Francis 'Ted' Lyons. Phyllis enjoyed her career as a legal secretary, from after high school until her retirement. She was an active member of Dumont's St. Mary's Catholic Church for many years. She was the first woman to serve as a lector there, and held leadership positions in numerous organizations including the Altar & Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Parish Council, Parents Guild and the annual Carnival and Christmas Fair. After moving to Hillsdale, she continued her service work at St. John the Baptist, as a member of the Finance Committee, lector, Altar & Rosary Society, and feeding the homeless. She attended pilgrimages to Medugorje, Jerusalem and the Vatican. She traveled extensively throughout the US, and enjoyed multiple cruises to Alaska, New England and the Caribbean.
She is survived by daughter Nancy, of California; son Jeff, of North Carolina; son Keith and wife Kara, along with grandchildren Keith Jr., Jack and Kara E. , of Colorado. Beloved sister of Joseph C. Becker of Maine, and the late Arthur J. Becker of Georgia. She was 'Aunt Phyllis' to many nieces and nephews and their families, and a loving cousin, and sister-in-law as well. She enjoyed the company of many good friends.
The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ, on Thursday from 4-8pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be at St. John the Baptist, Hillsdale, NJ, on Friday at 10:00 am. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.