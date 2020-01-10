Services
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
Maryrest Cemetery Mausoleum
Mahwah, NJ
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Maryrest Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Bonfiglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Bonfiglio


1920 - 2020
Phyllis M. Bonfiglio Obituary
Phyllis M. Bonfiglio

Phyllis M. Bonfiglio, formerly of Oakland, NJ died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. She was 99

The Daughter of Ralph and Rachel Prudenti Bianciella, born August 31, 1920 in Jersey City, NJ.

Survived by two sons: Ralph (Marilyn) and Anthony (Jill); two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Bonfiglio, also her sister and four brothers.

A Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 12:30 at the Maryrest Cemetery Mausoleum in Mahwah, NJ with burial to follow at the cemetery.

VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Remember
