Phyllis M. Bonfiglio
Phyllis M. Bonfiglio, formerly of Oakland, NJ died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. She was 99
The Daughter of Ralph and Rachel Prudenti Bianciella, born August 31, 1920 in Jersey City, NJ.
Survived by two sons: Ralph (Marilyn) and Anthony (Jill); two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Bonfiglio, also her sister and four brothers.
A Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 12:30 at the Maryrest Cemetery Mausoleum in Mahwah, NJ with burial to follow at the cemetery.
VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY www.kennyfuneralhome.com