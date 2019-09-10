Services
Hasbrouck Heights - (nee McCarthy), age 72, died on September 8, 2019. She was an executive secretary many years with the Elks Cerebral Palsy Treatment Center in Clifton, and a teacher's aide with the Garfield Board of Education. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Douglas J., three children, Diana Troller (Keith), Margaret Collins (Michael), and Douglas J. Petrie, Jr. (Makenzie), and five grandchildren, Trent, Eddie, Evan, Owen, and Chloe. All services were privately held by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
