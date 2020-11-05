Phyllis Mae Baitz
Brick - Phyllis Mae Baitz (nee Ringe), 75, of Brick for 15 years and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away on November 3, 2020. Prior to retiring in August, she was an EDM Representative for Meridian Health Ocean Medical in Tinton Falls. Phyllis was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carlstadt. She was an avid reader, enjoyed watching movies, seeing plays, spending time on the beach and a lover of all animals. Beloved mother of Brian Baitz and Jennifer Wenz. Loving mother and grandmother of Josie Baitz and Willie Baitz. Cherished grandmother of Jessica Mulkey, Jordan Wenz and Jayden Wenz. Dear sister of the late Fredrick Ringe. Devoted daughter of the late William and Helen Ringe. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Associated Humane Society of Popcorn Park, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731 or popcornparkzoo.org
.