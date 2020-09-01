Phyllis Marie DeSerio Ellafrits
Born Filomena Silvia Deserio
May 18, 1932 - August 22, 2020
Phyllis, affectionately known as "Polly" and "Po" by family and friends, was born May 18, 1932, in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Joseph Silvio and Maria (Frassa) DeSerio. Phyllis was one of their three children, along with older sister Grace and younger sister Muriel. One of Phyllis' earliest memories was from 1934, when she won second place in a Shirley Temple look-alike contest held at a movie theater in Hackensack, and she had fond memories of attending several Frank Sinatra performances before he became well-known. After graduating Hackensack High School, Phyllis won a scholarship to attend Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City, which led her to work for Hess Oil Company; the Republican Party; general attorney Walter Jones; Weinstein, Sturges, Odom and Bigger; and Payless Shoe Stores. She also served as a notary public.
In 1950, she married Joseph Rendeiro of New Jersey, and they had one child, Jo Ann Rendeiro, but the marriage ended in 1966. Phyllis became a single, working mother to provide all she could for Jo Ann. During Phyllis' first international vacation to Jamaica, she met her second husband, James Clair Ellafrits of Michigan, and moved to North Carolina with him after their August 1970 wedding.
In 1983, Phyllis and Jim gained custody of their only grandchild, Jessica (King) Fagin. Phyllis was a loving and attentive caregiver, whether it was making meals from scratch using family recipes, driving Jessica to numerous extracurricular activities, volunteering at her ballet school, or making sure Jessica received a quality and diverse education and religious upbringing. Phyllis was the "hostess with the mostess" for annual parties and family visits, and a supportive wife for her professional husband. Phyllis also helped to make sure her elderly relatives were taken care of when they needed assistance, and was by her daughter Jo Ann's side when she lost her fight to cancer in 2001, as family was always number one in Phyllis' heart.
Phyllis, Jim, and Jesssica moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1987, then Phyllis and Jim finally settled into retirement in Naples, Florida in 2009, with winters spent on her favorite island of Aruba. One of Phyllis' favorite activities was to travel, whether as close as the next state's beach or as far away as Australia, where she easily made new friends and pen pals. Jim and Phyllis showed their girls the world, and they are eternally grateful. In 2008, Phyllis was ecstatic to welcome her first great-grandchild, whom she considered to be a princess, then a second great-granddaughter four years later, for whom she became Godmother.
Phyllis' marriage vows were tested when Jim was diagnosed with a degenerative disease in 2000, but she stood by him and cared for him until her own physical and mental health made her unable to do so in 2013. Fortunately, she had caretakers in place assisting Jim, so she was immediately cared for as well. After Jim's passing in 2018, Jessica moved Phyllis to Christian Care Center of Mesquite, Texas, where the family was able to visit and knew she was well cared for by their staff and the continuing oversight of Vitas Healthcare, until her body could no longer continue on August 22, 2020.
Phyllis will be remembered for her quick wit, sage advice, delicious cooking, fighting spirit, warm hugs, and love for her family. She is survived by her granddaughter Jessica (Stephen) Fagin of Texas, great-granddaughters Deanna and Melody Fagin of Texas, her nieces Lynne (Sauer) Walmach and Maria (Bruce) Dolywa of New Jersey, nephew Alan Sauer of Virginia, grand-nephews Daniel and Ryan Walmach of New Jersey, and numerous Ellafrits family members of Michigan, including Jim's siblings Richard (Joan) Ellafrits, John (Becky) Ellafrits, Sharon Seys, Susan Brockschmidt, and their children and grandchildren. She now joins her sisters Grace DeSerio and Muriel Sauer, brothers-in-law Wade Seys and Al Sauer, daughter Jo Ann Rendeiro, husband James Ellafrits, and other loving relatives lost throughout the years.
A funeral Mass was held at Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Garland, Texas, on Friday, August 28, 2020, officiated by Reverend Martin Mwang. Phyllis will be laid to rest, along with the ashes of Jim and near other family members, at a mausoleum in Hackensack Cemetery in Hackensack, New Jersey, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11 o'clock in the morning, officiated by a priest from Our Lady Queen of Peace. Attendees are asked to follow all Covid-19 protocols.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Christian Care Center of Mesquite at https://christiancarecenters.org/cccs-general-donation/
, and/or Vitas Healthcare at https://vitascommunityconnection.org/
.