Saddle Brook - MINICHETTI, Phyllis (nee Rigolosi), age 95, died on April 13, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield for 38 years, she lived in Saddle Brook 58 years. Phyllis was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Church in Saddle Brook, was the City Clerk 20 years for the Township of Saddle Brook retiring in 1993, and previously worked in the banking industry as a loan specialist. She is predeceased by her husband, John in 1986, and her siblings, Sadie Assaly, Michael, Peter and Casper Rigolosi. She is survived by her loving son, John A. Minichetti and wife Geraldine, three cherished grandchildren, John Louis, Donovan, and Emily, a dear sister, Violet Lanzalone and husband Salvatore, her dear sister-in-law, Alice Rigolosi, and was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visiting Tuesday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Wednesday, April 17, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9:30 am followed by a 10:30 am mass at St. Philip the Apostle Church, Saddle Brook. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for . The Minichetti family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
