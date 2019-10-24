|
Phyllis Moschella
Lincoln Park - Phyllis Moschella (nee Newhouse) 84 of Byram Township, NJ passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born in Garfield, NJ and lived in Lincoln Park, NJ for 50 years before moving to Byram Township in 2014. She was a Supervisor of Environmental Services at Chilton Memorial Hospital in Pompton Plains, NJ for 25 years and retired in 1998. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Moschella (2018). Devoted mother of Bob Moschella and his wife Patricia and the late Donna Moschella. Loving grandmother of Michael and Joseph Moschella. Dear sister of the late Dolores Salemi. She is also survived by the family dog, Bowser. Visiting hours on Sunday at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ from 3-7 PM. Cremation is private. Donations in Phyllis' memory can be made to the Weinstein Inpatient Palliative Care Center c/o The Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South St, 1st Floor, Morristown, NJ or a . www.kerimemorial.com