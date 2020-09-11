Phyllis R. Okulicz
OAKLAND - On Monday, September 7, Phyllis Ruth Okulicz, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Born on July 25, 1940 in Elmira, NY, Phyllis was a graduate of both Cornell University and Columbia University Teachers College. She worked as a school teacher and behind the circulation desk at the Franklin Lakes Library. On December 26, 1965, she married her husband, Julius "John", and together they raised two children. Phyllis had a passion for music of all kinds and a gorgeous singing voice. She was a member of Sweet Adelines, traveling and performing for many years with the friends she made there. She was an avid reader, a lover of jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and had a love for animals, especially elephants. Known for her beautiful smile, her room-filling laugh, and her unending support of loved ones, Phyllis was the center of her family. She was equal parts smart, silly, and sweet, and was the best to talk with about things big and small. She adored being a grandmother and great aunt. Spending time with the children in her life brought her immeasurable joy. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Ruth; and her sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her dear husband of 54 years, Julius "John"; her children, John (Allison) Okulicz; and Julie (Scott) Sanchez and grandsons Reid and Brandon; as well as her sister, Gayle (Al) Del Tufo. She is also survived by cherished nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Phyllis's devotion and presence will be dearly remembered and deeply missed. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association
