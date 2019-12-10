Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
Phyllis R. Patire

Clifton - Patire, Phyllis R. (Romano), 97 of Clifton, passed away on December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. Patire. Loving mother to John G. Patire of Antioch, TN and his girlfriend Diane Whalley of Nashville, TN, Gerard Patire & his wife Arlene of Garfield, Richard Patire of Nashville, TN, Charles L. Patire of Rahway & his girlfriend Joni Cardinale of West Orange and the late Lawrence Patire. Dear sister to Angelo Romano & his wife Virginia of Florida and sister-in-law to Stanley Tencza of Clifton. Devoted grandmother to Gerard S. Patire Jr. and wife Lauren Luna Patire and great-grandmother to Alaina Lee.

Phyllis was born in Passaic, and lived in Clifton since 1946. She was a secretary at Hoffman La Roche in Nutley for 18 years. She was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in Clifton and was a member of the Botany Village Seniors Club.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Friday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart RC Church at 10 AM. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery. Visiting on Thursday from 3PM to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sacred Heart RC Church - 145 Randolph Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011 or to St. Anthony's Guild - 144 West 32nd Street, New York, NY 10001-3202. www.marroccos.com
