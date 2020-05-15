Phyllis Russo
Fair Lawn - It is with deep, heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Phyllis Russo on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Phyllis was a resident of Fair Lawn NJ for 50 years before moving to Midlothian VA 3 years ago. Family, friends, kindness and thoughtfulness were the overwhelming focus of the life she lived. She spent years working throughout her community with various organizations and met many wonderful people all along her journey. She shared her immense care for families and children thru her church, local schools, scouts, youth sports, senior care, and Special Olympics. Phyllis loved holidays, spending time with family, spoiling her grandchildren, watching sports, funny movies, spring flowers, vacationing at the NJ shore and connecting with friends. She never missed an opportunity to reach out and send a card to wish someone a very Happy Birthday and celebrate many other special occasions. In fact, the family felt perhaps she secretly owned a large amount of stock in a greeting card co.

She met her loving husband Chas (Charles) while attending Hawthorne HS and both working together as "soda jerks" at Olson's Pharmacy in Hawthorne NJ. Chas taught her how to drive the company manual transmission truck and they were still eating ice cream together all these years later. Although, now, supported by a hefty dose of Lactaid pills.

Born May 4, 1940, daughter of Lyla and Phillip Herbster. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years Charles Sr. (Chas). She regretfully leaves behind her adoring children and their families: eldest son Chuck, her son Jim, his wife Cheryl and their children Alexandra and Connor, her son Steven, his wife Heather and their daughters Abby and Leah.

We will miss her dearly and forever.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
