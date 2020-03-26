Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Phyllis Rzepecki

Phyllis Rzepecki Obituary
Phyllis Rzepecki

Passaic - Phyllis Rzepecki, 96, of Passaic, passed away on March 26, 2020. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong resident. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Phyllis had been a member of the Rosary & Altar Society, the St. Philip Prime Timers, and the Rosol-Dul American Legion Post #359 Ladies Auxiliary. A Saleslady for Ginsberg's Department Store in Passaic for 15 years, retiring in 1987, Phyllis had also been a Tester in the Tube Development Laboratory for Dumont in Passaic for many years.

Beloved wife of the late John G. Rzepecki who passed away in 2008. Devoted mother of John T. Rzepecki of Passaic. Dear sister of the late Lucy McAlevey, Ted and Stanley Buczek, and Walter Buczek who died during WW II. Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
