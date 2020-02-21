Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
Phyllis S. Manion Obituary
Phyllis S. Manion

Phyllis S. Manion, 72, passed away on 2/15/20 surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband of 51 years, Dennis Manion. She was predeceased by daughter Tiffany Manion & her parents Martin & Rose Napolitano. She was raised in Scranton, PA. In 1973 she settled in Rutherford where she raised four children for 24 years. She was a devoted wife & mother. She volunteered at Rutherford Public Schools. She taught CCD at St. Mary's Church & was awarded Catechist of the Year. She was involved with charities such as UCP & Feed The Children. In 2008 she moved to Bloomfield, NJ. She spent over 20 yrs. with the IT/ Help Desk at The Record Newspaper. She was blessed with an abundance of grace & talent. She was highly creative & artistic. She loved children & animals. She lived a selfless, generous, robust life. Her beaming personality & contagious smile were truly an inspiration, & her bright light touched the lives of all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Dennis; sister Tina Marino & husband Michael; three children Dennis Manion Jr., Kimberly Manion & husband Phil Cirincione, & daughter Nicole Manion; one grandchild, Eric Cleveland; & extended family. Visiting Sunday 2-6pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Funeral Monday 10:30 am Mass St. Mary Church, Rutherford. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum.
