Phyllis Servidio
Rockaway - Phyllis (nee Costa) Servidio, 75, of Rockaway, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Servidio. Loving mother of Stacey & her husband James Macklin and John Servidio, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Casey. Dear sister of Carole Franchina, her twin Connie DePalma, and Marlene Krupp. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was a nurse who worked for many different doctors throughout her career. Funeral Friday at 10:30 AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com