Phyllis (Albano) Sportelli
Paterson - Sportelli, Phyllis (Albano) of Wayne and formerly of Paterson, was reunited with her loved ones in heaven on July 18, 2020, just two days following her 79th birthday.
As our mom rejoices in being reunited with loved ones in heaven, our hearts here on earth are broken with the sorrow of our profound loss. Our lives will never be the same without her.
Our beautiful mother's life was guided by her faith in God and by love and dedication to her precious family. Her home was always full of love and her kitchen table was always full of delicious meals!
Mom possessed a sweet, unassuming and quiet demeanor but always demonstrated steadfast strength of character and conviction. She was extremely intelligent, compassionate and strong. She was the strongest person we have ever known.
Mom had a very special relationship with her sister Linda, whom she loved dearly.
Her four sons were the focus of her world and she was joyful in the growth of her family through their marriages and the births of her seven grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the joy of her heart and she formed a very special and unique bond with each of them.
Phyllis was born on July 16, 1941 in Paterson, New Jersey where she spent her youth surrounded by her beloved aunts, uncles and cousins who all lived on the same block. Her extended family formed lifelong bonds of love and mutual support. They have all remained close and she cherished those relationships throughout her life.
A graduate of William Paterson College, she was an outstanding biology, math and science teacher, first at Passaic Valley High School and then at St. Gerard's Catholic School. She would eventually teach English as a Second Language at Paterson's East Side High School to newly arrived residents of the United States before becoming Program Administrator for the program.
She was the Director of The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program for St. John's Cathedral in Paterson for several years where she taught, formed and guided in the faith, adults who wanted to become Catholic or who simply wanted to deepen their knowledge of their faith. Those who attended her classes marveled at the impact she had on their lives.
Our mother leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, strength, loyalty and beautiful pencil drawings, many of her grandchildren, that will forever hang on our walls.
Phyllis is survived by her sister Linda Albano, her sons John and his wife Albina, Anthony and his wife Claudine, Joseph Peter and his wife Denean and Michael and his wife Charity along with her grandchildren Katie, Matt, Nicole, Samantha, Isabella, Matthew and Joey.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, her mother Dorothy, her father Anthony and her sister Dorothea as well as many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mom, we thank you. We love you. You are our bright star shining in the heavens.
The memories of your beautiful smile, your kind heart and the example of your selfless love and dedication to our family will remain with us forever.
You gave us a lifetime of love and devotion and set an amazing example of what it means to live life with grace and courage in the face of adversity.
We are forever grateful for all that you are and all that you have given us.
We love you so much and will desperately miss your earthly presence in our lives, but your love and influence lives on in everyone whose life you touched.
Rest easy now beautiful lady, you did well.
We shall see you again.
The immediate family will gather to hold a private viewing and funeral mass followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Phyllis to the National Kidney Foundation
.