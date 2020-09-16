Phyllis Steinberg



West Milford - Phyllis Steinberg, 89, of West Milford, New Jersey passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020. She was the much beloved wife of the late Arnold Steinberg, dear devoted mother of her daughter Cathy Windt Steinberg and husband Lee Windt, son Stephen Steinberg and wife Barbara, loving grandmother to Randi Windt Bronstein and husband Erik Bronstein, Josh Windt, Michael Steinberg and wife Laura, Rebecca Steinberg, David Steinberg and wife Kelly, Jay Steinberg, and adoring great-grandmother of Axel Cooper Bronstein.



Phyllis was born on September 27, 1930 in Paterson, NJ. She was the daughter of Jake and Masha Lawrence, and youngest of four siblings. She graduated from Eastside High School. On March 19, 1950 Phyllis married Arnold. They lived in East Paterson before moving to Paterson where they lived for 18 years and raised their family.



Her warmth, kindness, beauty, grace, charm and gentility touched everyone she knew. She was employed as an executive secretary and office manager at Washington Equipment and Einhorn Insurance Company before moving to Cranford, NJ where she was the co-owner and operator of Cranford Knitting and Fabric Center with Arnold. For 30 years she managed the yarn, knitting supplies, fabric and custom upholstery store. It was a welcoming place where the community would gather to learn the art of sewing, knitting and crocheting from their talented teacher and friend.



Upon retirement Phyllis and Arnold moved to their home in West Milford where she lived until her passing. Her greatest joy was family. She also enjoyed playing piano, Mahjong, and swimming.



A private graveside service and internment will be held at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.









