Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Lyndhurst, NJ
View Map
Phyllis (Laski) Taraska Obituary
Phyllis (nee Laski) Taraska

Ringwood - Taraska, Phyllis (nee Laski), 57, of Ringwood, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Mrs. Taraska was born in Passaic and raised in Lyndhurst, before moving to Ringwood. She worked as an EMT in Ringwood and then became a certified medical assistant supervisor for Valley Hospital in Clifton. Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Taraska and their cherished daughter, Kaylin Taraska, by her devoted parents, George C. and Lee Laski (nee Quartararo), by her loving sister and brother, Linda Turner Laski and George P. Laski and his wife, Patricia, by her nieces and nephews, Christopher, Amber, and Autumn Turner and Randy Laski, and by her dear aunt, Phyllis Chamidies.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Saturday, April 6 at 9 AM then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where at 10 AM a memorial mass will be offered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, New Jersey Metro Chapter, Aspen Corporate Park 1, 1480 US Highway 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 or online at nationalmssociety.org/donate or to the NJ Sharing Network, ATTN: Foundation, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974 or online at njsharingnetwork.org/contribute. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com
