Pia Alexandra Silberbauer Jacobson
Waxhaw, NC - Pia Alexandra Silberbauer Jacobson, age 36, lost her courageous battle to cancer on July 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Pia was born in Westwood, NJ, grew up in Franklin Lakes, NJ and resided in Waxhaw, NC for the past two years. Pia is survived by her devoted husband, Chase Allan Jacobson and her two loving children, Penelope and Canaan Jacobson, all of Waxhaw, NC, her parents, Gary and Mary Ann Silberbauer of Franklin Lakes, NJ, her sister, Noelle Silberbauer of Franklin Lakes, NJ and her brother, Christian Silberbauer and his wife, Erin, of Denver, CO. Also surviving is Pia's nephew, Marco Polakovic of Franklin Lakes, NJ, her mother-in-law, Andrea Jacobson of Boynton Beach, FL, and her father-in-law, Peter Jacobson of Matawan, NJ. Pia dedicated her time to caring for and raising their two children. Visitation will take place at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 7 - 9 pm and Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 10:00 am at Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 787 Franklin Lakes Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 followed with the interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Pia's memory may be made to , www.lls.org/ways-to-donate, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.