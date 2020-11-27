Pierina "Perry" (nee Arena) Disimino
Woodland Park - Disimino, Pierina "Perry" (nee Arena), age 89 of Woodland Park at rest in Wayne on November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Disimino. Loving mother of Rocco Disimino and his wife Katherine of Wayne, and John Disimino and his wife Diana of Wood Ridge. Adoring grandmother of Paul, John, Michael, and Bianca. Doting great-grandmother of Rocco, Domenic, and Ava. She is also survived by her sister of Jenny Donohue of Riverdale. Born in Easton, PA, she lived Paterson for most of her life before moving to Woodland Park. Pierina did part time work as a payroll clerk and was also a housewife. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 2-6 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
.