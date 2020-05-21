Pierrette Laverdure
LAVERDURE, nee Bigras - Pierrette, of Fort Lee, NJ, formerly of Montreal passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of 52 years of the late Rene Laverdure. Devoted mother of Karen and her husband Glenn Stroever, Jeff Laverdure and his wife Kelly nee Kiernan and Mark Laverdure. Cherished grandmother of Courtney and Christopher Stroever and Chase and Cole Laverdure. She would want us to celebrate her life and all the lives she touched throughout the years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.