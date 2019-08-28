Services
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 868-6555
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:15 AM
St Joseph of the Palisades Church
West New York, NJ
Old Tappan -

Pietro Corrado, age 88, of Old Tappan formerly of North Bergen passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born in Baucina, Italy he was an embroidery foreman for Schiffli Embroidery. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Dioguardi). Devoted father of Salvatore and his wife Gina and Frank and his wife Donna. Dear brother of Dominick. Loving grandfather of Peter, Christopher and wife Kate, Kristina, Kaela, Kyle, Carrigan, and Matthew. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Wednesday from 4pm-8pm. Funeral on Thursday at 10 am from the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ. A funeral mass will be offered at 11:15 am at St Joseph of the Palisades Church, West New York. Entombment at Flower Hill Mausoleum. www.vainierifuneralhome.com
