Pietro Di Piazza
Lodi - age 85, passed peacefully on December 13, 2019. Born and raised in Bolognetta, Sicily-Italy, he lived there for 20 years before emigrating to the America in 1954 and settling in Lodi 65 years ago. He worked in the frozen food industry for the majority of his career and as a baker with Leonard's Bakery in Moonachie before retiring. Pietro is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Virginia (nee Parisi), two devoted children, Leonardo and Giuseppe Di Piazza and wife Laura, two cherished grandchildren, Victoria and Clarke Di Piazza, and a dear brother, Jack Di Piazza. Pietro is predeceased by his brother, Rosario Di Piazza. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Wednesday, December 18, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am chapel service. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The Di Piazza family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com