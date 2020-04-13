Resources
Pilar Maria Roettger

Pilar Maria Roettger Obituary
Pilar Maria Roettger

Ringwood - Pilar Roettger of Tuxedo, NY passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Cuba to Herman and Josefina Valdes, Pilar lived in Havana, Cuba, New York City and Union City before moving to Ringwood NJ to raise her children. Pilar received her Registered Nursing degree from Bergen Community College and worked as a nurse for 30 years. She was a devout parishioner of St. Catherine of Bologna Catholic Parish.

The only thing Pilar loved more than dancing which she did until she was 90 was her family. She will be deeply missed by her children Pilar Santianna, Elizabeth Nebiker and her husband Scott, William Roettger and his wife Julia, Jessica Einreinhof and her husband Michael and her grandchildren Sebastian, Paulina, Brandon, Samantha, William, Gabrielle, Ryan, Evan and Owen.

A memorial will be held at a later date.
