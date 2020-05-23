Pina "Tina" Licini (nee Vastano)
Paramus - Pina "Tina" Licini (nee Vastano) 72, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Pignataro Maggiore, Caserta, Italy to the late Andrea and Concetta Vastano. Beloved wife of Daniel Licini for fifty years. Devoted mother of Daniel Licini and his wife Jennifer, Michelle Licini Morra and Michael Licini and his wife Sofie. Dear sister of Teresa Vito and Pasquale Vastano. Loving grandmother of Gabriella, Dominick, Gianna, Matthew, Michael, Sierra and Michael. Before retiring, Tina was the owner of Tina's European Touch in Fair Lawn where she was a hairdresser. She was a survivor of the Andrea Doria. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking, which they will miss dearly. Funeral Services and entombment at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum in North Arlington on Tuesday, May 26th will be private due to the current quarantine restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit
CostaMemorialHome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.