Pina "Tina" (Vastano) Licini
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pina "Tina" Licini (nee Vastano)

Paramus - Pina "Tina" Licini (nee Vastano) 72, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Pignataro Maggiore, Caserta, Italy to the late Andrea and Concetta Vastano. Beloved wife of Daniel Licini for fifty years. Devoted mother of Daniel Licini and his wife Jennifer, Michelle Licini Morra and Michael Licini and his wife Sofie. Dear sister of Teresa Vito and Pasquale Vastano. Loving grandmother of Gabriella, Dominick, Gianna, Matthew, Michael, Sierra and Michael. Before retiring, Tina was the owner of Tina's European Touch in Fair Lawn where she was a hairdresser. She was a survivor of the Andrea Doria. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking, which they will miss dearly. Funeral Services and entombment at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum in North Arlington on Tuesday, May 26th will be private due to the current quarantine restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit

CostaMemorialHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved