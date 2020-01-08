Services
New York City - Pommie L. Rivers of New York City on January 5, 2020. Beloved mother of Diane Rivers, Valerie Davis, and Monica Rivers. Sister of Calvin Respress and Willie Respress. Also survived by six grandchildren other relatives and friends. Predeceased by her son Bradley Rivers. Funeral Services Friday January 10, 12 noon at Trumbo's Funeral Chapel 100 St. Nicholas Avenue Ste. 1, New York, New York. Visitation 6-8 pm Thursday at Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack and 11-12 pm Friday at the Trumbo's Funeral Chapel Funeral. Interment Rosehill Cemetery, Linden. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
