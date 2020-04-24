Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Pompei D'Arco

Pompei D'Arco Obituary
Pompei D'Arco, 88, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Saturday, April 18th, 2020. Born in Paterson, he's been a lifelong resident of Elmwood Park. He was a draftsman for Havens & Emerson in Saddle Brook before retiring. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Marines. He was President & active duty for the Elmwood Park Volunteer Fire Department Company # 1 for over 50 years, Elmwood Park Fire Marshall & Elmwood Park Board of Adjustment.

Beloved husband of Madeleine, loving father of Anthony, his wife Lana and Lisa Perino, her husband Mike, proud grandfather of Julianna, Lily, Michael & Danielle, adoring great grandfather of Ciara, Amelia, Sophie & Benjamin.

Services were private

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.

www.patrickjconte.com
