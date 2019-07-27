Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Porfirio Garcia Cruz Obituary
Porfirio Garcia Cruz

Clifton - Porfirio Garcia Cruz, 80, of Clifton, passed away on July 25, 2019. Born in Moca, Puerto Rico, Porfirio came to the US in 1960, first moving to Orlando, FL, and Passaic, before settling in Clifton. A recycling clerk, Porfirio worked for the City of Passaic Dept. of Public Works for 13 years, retiring in 2003.

Devoted father of Micdalia Tirado of Clifton, Noelia Ramos of Clifton, Edwin Garcia of Clifton, Ivett Falcon of Wayne, Esther Garcia of Winston-Salem, NC, Noel Garcia of Passaic, and the late Rodolfo Garcia who passed away in 2004. Cherished grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 19. Dear brother of the late Vincente Garcia Cruz, Aurora Garcia, Nanda Acevedo, Josefa Garcia, Susana Garcia, and Anselmo Garcia.

Funeral Home Service Tuesday 11AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Monday 5-8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com
