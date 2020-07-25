Portia DeGast
Fort Lee - DeGast, Portia (nee: Carfora), age 65 of Fort Lee, on July 24, 2020. Beloved wife to Peter DeGast. Loving mother to Robert DeGast, Darlene Morales and her husband Eddie. Proud grandmother to Liliana Morales. Cherished sister to Irene Corbin and her husband Donald, and Darlene Murray and her husband Michael. Devoted aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Predeceased by her loving parents Assunta "Susan" (nee: D'Alessandro) and Frank Carfora.
Born in Jersey City on April 8, 1955, Portia was raised in Fort Lee. Portia attended Madonna Schools in Fort Lee and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in West New York. When she earned her business degree from Fairleigh Dickenson University, Portia became the first person in her family to earn a 4-year college degree.
Portia worked for the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in Larchmont, NY since 1970 when her parents first purchased the store where she started as a hostess and later as Franchisee/Owner of the IHOP after her parents' death. In 1972, Portia met her future husband - Peter DeGast of Mamaroneck, NY - who was then a dishwasher. Portia and her family would own four IHOPs in the Tri-State area - Larchmont, Englewood, Union City, and Piscataway.
Portia was committed to her community - both in Fort Lee and in each of the towns where her family businesses were located. Most recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Portia and her family donated food and services to essential workers, churches, and shelters.
The only thing Portia loved more than her family was a good, well-timed joke. Known for her pranks, quick wit, and irreverent cracks, Portia loved to keep people laughing even in the toughest of times. We all miss her sense of humor today.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating in Portia's name to the Columbia Presbyterian Cardiac Unit, whose doctors gave us more time with Portia and made her comfortable to her last breath. We can never thank them enough for the gifts of time and comfort.
The family will receive their friends on Tuesday 3-7 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Wednesday at 10:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in Main Madonna RC Church at 11:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com