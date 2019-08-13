|
|
Prakash Chand
Bergenfield - Prakash Chand age 75 passed away August 11, 2019. Born in the Himachal Pradesh India. He studied at Palampur and opened his own nursing clinic in New Delhi. He lived in Englewood for 13 years with his family before moving to Bergenfield.Beloved husband of Lila Chand. Loving father of Julia Samson and Roger Chand. He worked for the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center NY and Manhattan Psychiatric as a Nurse Practitioner. Prakash was also owner of Universal Fashion Clothing Store in Englewood. Visiting at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Wednesday 4-9pm.All will gather at Bethany Presbyterian Church 62 W. Palisade Ave, Englewood on Thursday at 9:45 am for the funeral service at 10 am. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.