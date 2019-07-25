|
|
Preston Attenello
Kingston, PA - Preston Attenello, 98, of Kingston, PA, died peacefully on Monday July 22, 2019 at home. Born in Passaic, he lived in Clifton most of his life before moving to Kingston, PA in 2014.
At the age of 7 he lost his mother and shortly afterward his father became blind. Preston and his 3 siblings were placed in 2 different orphanages. At the age of 14, Preston was released from the orphanage to join his older brother and his father at home. Conditions were poor with little food as this was during the Great Depression.
Preston worked many jobs as a teen, and at age 18 he joined the Civilian Conservation Corp. where he fought forest fires in Idaho.
At age 19, Preston joined the US Navy where he proudly served his country for 6 years. He was involved in 7 historic battles during WWII, including the battles of Savo Island, Guadalcanal, and Midway.
In 1944, he married the love of his life, Rose; they were married for 73 years before her passing in 2017. Always a hard worker, Preston worked for 24 years at Pantasote in Passaic, NJ, until he retired at age 65. Less than 2 years later, he obtained a full time job at the Paterson Court House until he retired at the age of 86.
Together, Preston and Rose raised a family, bought a home and took care of their elders. Their Madison Ave. home in Clifton was the meeting place for extended family almost every weekend. Sunday dinners, card playing and lots of laughter filled their home. Preston and Rose set an example on the value of family and appreciating the gift of spending time together, despite Preston's rough beginnings in life, and living through the Great Depression and WWII, he remained one of the most happy, optimistic people you could ever know. He appreciated the simple pleasures in life. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his family.
Preston was preceded in death by his wife Rose, son Robert, grandson Colin MacLean, sister Rosalie Labozetta, brothers Joseph and Angelo, parents Rose and Anthony Attenello.
Surviving are his beloved children, son Richard Antenello of Yardley, PA, daughter Janet MacLean and her husband Raymond of Kingston, PA, daughter-in-law Linda Attenello of Clifton, NJ, sister-in-law Ann Signorelli of Aiken, SC, cherished grandchildren Gary Attenello and his wife Heather of Ramsey, NJ, Raymond "RJ" MacLean and his fiancé Audrey of Kingston, PA, Corissa Gidula and her husband Chris of Suwanee, GA, great grandchildren Tyler, Makenzie, and Kyle, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank April White and Jolene Meade who were Preston's private caregivers. Your love and care is so appreciated.
The family also thanks Allred Hospice, particularly Ann Marie, Danielle and Mehgan for your loving care and support.
Friends may call from 4 PM to 8 PM Friday at Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, NJ. A Funeral mass will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM in Sacred Heart Church, Clifton, NJ. Interment will follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Main Ave., Clifton, NJ.