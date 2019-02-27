Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Priit Parming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priit Parming


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Priit Parming Obituary
Priit Parming

Bergenfield - Priit Parming of Bergenfield NJ passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Priit was born in 1938 in Estonia where his family escaped Soviet occupation. Priit served in the U.S. Army's Special Forces Reserve Airborne for over 30 years. Priit served tirelessly on behalf of American-Estonian organizations. He is survived by his wife Lia, son Toomas, daughter Tiiu McDermott (Patrick), his sisters Anu Ojamaa (Indrek), Kaja Weeks (John) the late Tonu (Asta), two grandchildren Patrick Jr. and Colin, four nieces, a nephew and relatives in Estonia. The family will receive visitation at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 South Washington Ave, Bergenfield NJ 07621 on Friday March 1 from 4:00-8:00P.M. A memorial is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Priit to Estonian American Benevolent Association (EABS), c/o 79 Merritt Ave, Bergenfield NJ 07621.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now