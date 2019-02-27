|
Priit Parming
Bergenfield - Priit Parming of Bergenfield NJ passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Priit was born in 1938 in Estonia where his family escaped Soviet occupation. Priit served in the U.S. Army's Special Forces Reserve Airborne for over 30 years. Priit served tirelessly on behalf of American-Estonian organizations. He is survived by his wife Lia, son Toomas, daughter Tiiu McDermott (Patrick), his sisters Anu Ojamaa (Indrek), Kaja Weeks (John) the late Tonu (Asta), two grandchildren Patrick Jr. and Colin, four nieces, a nephew and relatives in Estonia. The family will receive visitation at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 South Washington Ave, Bergenfield NJ 07621 on Friday March 1 from 4:00-8:00P.M. A memorial is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Priit to Estonian American Benevolent Association (EABS), c/o 79 Merritt Ave, Bergenfield NJ 07621.