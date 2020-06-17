Primina "Pat" Curci
Little Egg Harbor - Primina "Pat" Curci, 99, of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born in North Bergen and grew up in both Fairlawn, NJ, and Como, Italy where she was sent to live with her Grandmother during the Great Depression. After returning to Fairlawn, she lived with her parents until her father died. She went back to Como, Italy for 7 years, where she worked as a translator during World War II. She returned to Fairlawn and worked as a seamstress. Primina married Michael Curci in 1956 and they lived in Elmwood Park, NJ.
Primina is survived by her daughter Patricia Anderson and husband Kurt, her grandson Steven Anderson, granddaughter Amanda Anderson and husband Alfredo, her nephew Wayne Ballerini and wife Dianne and her niece Sharon Marini and husband Richard.
Primina is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Michael, parents Carlo and Erminia Ballerini and her brother George Ballerini.
She loved reading, gardening, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles; her greatest love was spending time with her family talking, giving wise advice, and sharing beautiful stories of her life.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 7-9 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd, Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08087. Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 am at Brigadier General Wm C Doyle Veteran Cemetery 350 Provinceline Rd, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.