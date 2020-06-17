Pritam Singh Grewal
Mahwah - Pritam Singh Grewal, age 73, of Mahwah, NJ passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born and raised in India, he immigrated to the United States in 1972, residing in Westwood for 20 years before moving to Mahwah 20 years ago. Mr. Grewal was a founding member of The Sikh Gurdwara of Glen Rock. An altruistic man who continually strived to better his community, Pritam was an unwavering supporter of the trauma team of Hackensack University Medical Center, who provided exceptional care after an accident in 2012. In 2017, The Pritam Singh Grewal Good Samaritan Award was established in his honor, to recognize staff of the medical center who demonstrate compassion and unselfishly help others. He was also a patron of the Mahwah P.B.A. Local 143 and Upper Saddle River P.B.A. Local 218. In 2003, in memory of their parents and to honor their belief in personal excellence, Pritam and his brother, Amarjit, established the Grewal, Harchand Singh and Jagir Kaur Memorial Scholarship of Ramapo College.
He was the owner and President of ADPP Enterprises in Mahwah. In 1978 and 1979, he taught mechanical engineering at the Teaneck Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Beloved and devoted husband of Paramjit Kaur Grewal. Loving father of Shivpreet Singh Grewal and wife Gungeet Kaur Grewal and Balpreet Kaur Grewal Virk and husband Yoginder Virk. Cherished grandfather of Sifth Kaur Virk and Mehma Kaur Virk. Dear brother of Jarnail Singh Grewal, Amarjit Singh Grewal, Wazir Singh Grewal and the late Kamikkar Singh Grewal.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, June 21, 2020, 8 - 11:30 am at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com. Committal service and cremation to follow at East Ridgelawn Crematory in Clifton. Donations in memory of Pritam may be made to Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara - Glen Rock, 541 Prospect Street, Glen Rock NJ 07452.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.