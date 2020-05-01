Providence Mokis
1937 - 2020
Providence Mokis

Clifton - Providence Mokis (nee Marino) passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Stephen; daughters, Donna and Christine; and granddaughters, Amanda and Chelsea.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
