Providence Mokis
Clifton - Providence Mokis (nee Marino) passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Stephen; daughters, Donna and Christine; and granddaughters, Amanda and Chelsea.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Clifton - Providence Mokis (nee Marino) passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Stephen; daughters, Donna and Christine; and granddaughters, Amanda and Chelsea.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.