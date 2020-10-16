1/1
Providenza (Volpe) Turdo
1928 - 2020
Providenza (nee Volpe) Turdo

Woodland Park - Providenza Turdo (nee Volpe), 92, of Woodland Park passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. Providenza was born in Reitano, Sicily Italy on March 5,1928 to the late Michele Volpe and Maria Gallo. Providenza is predeceased in death by her five siblings. She immigrated to the United States on March 25, 1967, with four of her youngest children, as her husband and eldest child arrived about one year earlier. Providenza was the beloved wife of Gaetano Nunzio Turdo for 70 years. She was the cherished mother of Pina Bartman and her husband Glen, Salvatore Turdo and his wife Sara, Michael Turdo and Silvana, Dominic Turdo and his wife Heather, Maria Minardi and her husband Thomas, Thomas Turdo and his wife Enza. She was an adored grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, October 18th from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, October 19th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. For donation and important safety information, please visit http://www.santangelofuneral.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Pompei Church
Funeral services provided by
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
