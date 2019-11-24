|
|
Qiong Du-Koppenjan
Rutherford - Qiong Du-Koppenjan, 49, of Rutherford passed away at home, Sunday November 24, 2019,
She was born in Shanghai, China to Dong Guan Wang and Zheng Guo Du.
During her younger years she received a Doclorate Degree in Acupuncture in China.
After entering the U.S. in the 1990's Qiong and her husband Robert settled & purchased a home in Rutherford in 1998. Since that time Qiong was well known for her practice of Acu-pressure from her home named Duko Health. She enjoyed traveling to Aruba and her homeland of China. Qiong's family was most important to her.
Qiong is survived by her loving husband Robert Koppenjan, her daughter
Emily Elizabeth, her parents, Dong Guan Wang and Zheng Guo Du of Rutherford, her brother Fei Du, her nephew Warton Du.
Family will receive friends Tuesday 5-7pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.
Funeral is private.
