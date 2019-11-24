Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Qiong Du-Koppenjan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Qiong Du-Koppenjan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Qiong Du-Koppenjan Obituary
Qiong Du-Koppenjan

Rutherford - Qiong Du-Koppenjan, 49, of Rutherford passed away at home, Sunday November 24, 2019,

She was born in Shanghai, China to Dong Guan Wang and Zheng Guo Du.

During her younger years she received a Doclorate Degree in Acupuncture in China.

After entering the U.S. in the 1990's Qiong and her husband Robert settled & purchased a home in Rutherford in 1998. Since that time Qiong was well known for her practice of Acu-pressure from her home named Duko Health. She enjoyed traveling to Aruba and her homeland of China. Qiong's family was most important to her.

Qiong is survived by her loving husband Robert Koppenjan, her daughter

Emily Elizabeth, her parents, Dong Guan Wang and Zheng Guo Du of Rutherford, her brother Fei Du, her nephew Warton Du.

Family will receive friends Tuesday 5-7pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.

Funeral is private.

visit calhounmania.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Qiong's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -