A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church
Fairview, NJ

Queenie (DeSimone) Mesisca


1927 - 2019
Queenie (DeSimone) Mesisca Obituary
Queenie Mesisca (nee DeSimone)

Dumont - Queenie Mesisca (nee) DeSimone on July 20, 2019 of Dumont, N.J. formerly of Fairview, N.J., age 92. Queenie was born on May 1, 1927 in Fairview, N.J. and was a loving homemaker. She was also a

parishioner of Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. Beloved wife to the late John (2007). Devoted mother to the late John (2014) and his wife Karen and Michael and his wife Patricia.

Dear sister to Mary Lenk and the late Leo, Angelo, Emil and Louis DeSimone. Adored grandmother to Amanda Castaldo and her husband Rob, Anthony Basile and his wife Vanessa, Michael John Mesisca, Frank DelVecchio and his wife Kim and Nicole Turro and her husband Charles. Cherished great-grandmother to Samantha, Carleigh, Everleigh, Daniel, Emily and Katie. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:30am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 2-8pm.

