Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Queenie Takouhi Mullian


1927 - 2019
Queenie Takouhi Mullian Obituary
Queenie Takouhi Mullian

Midland Park - Queenie Takouhi Mullian, age 92 died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mill Gardens, with her daughter and grandchildren at her side. Queenie was born in Philadelphia, PA and resided in Sarasota, FL until moving back to New Jersey in 2016 to be closer to her daughter. Prior to her retirement, Queenie was a Secretary for the Borough of Marple Township in Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Garo Djergaian and her second husband, Michael Mullian. Queenie is survived by her loving daughter, Lisa Haledjian of Mahwah, NJ and her son, Robert Djergaian of Washougal, WA. The highlight of Queenie's life were her two grandchildren, Gregory Garo Haledjian and his wife, Michele and Julie Haledjian Buccino and her husband Brian. Queenie will be dearly missed by all who knew her and were blessed to have her in their lives. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12:30 - 3:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 3:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Valley Hospital Foundation, Valley Hospice, 223 North Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450.
