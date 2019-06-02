|
R. Neale Vandelft
- - Neale's wife Jo Ann and his friends mourn him. Neale died on May 28, 2019 at the age of 84. He was a proud graduate of Cornell University and Polytechnic Institute of Engineering. He had a long career at ITT. He and Jo Ann shared a passionate love of opera, theater, travel, animals, and playing duplicate bridge. A highly respected duplicate bridge player, Neale was a Life Master and Editor of the Unit 106 Newsletter. A Memorial Gathering to honor Neale will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 11AM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ, 07450.