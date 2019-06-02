Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Vandelft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Neale Vandelft

Obituary Condolences Flowers

R. Neale Vandelft Obituary
R. Neale Vandelft

- - Neale's wife Jo Ann and his friends mourn him. Neale died on May 28, 2019 at the age of 84. He was a proud graduate of Cornell University and Polytechnic Institute of Engineering. He had a long career at ITT. He and Jo Ann shared a passionate love of opera, theater, travel, animals, and playing duplicate bridge. A highly respected duplicate bridge player, Neale was a Life Master and Editor of the Unit 106 Newsletter. A Memorial Gathering to honor Neale will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 11AM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ, 07450.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now